RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,675 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in RTX were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in RTX by 163.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 2.6% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in RTX by 16.2% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth $1,527,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

