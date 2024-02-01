Russell Thompson Buys 10,000,000 Shares of Critical Mineral Resources PLC (LON:CMRS) Stock

Critical Mineral Resources PLC (LON:CMRS – Get Free Report) insider Russell Thompson bought 10,000,000 shares of Critical Mineral Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £400,000 ($508,517.67).

LON:CMRS opened at GBX 3.13 ($0.04) on Thursday. Critical Mineral Resources PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 million, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.31.

Critical Mineral Resources PLC explores for and develops mineral resources in Cyprus. The company was formerly known as Caerus Mineral Resources Plc and changed its name to Critical Mineral Resources PLC in August 2023. Critical Mineral Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

