Russell Thompson Buys 10,000,000 Shares of Critical Mineral Resources PLC (LON:CMRS) Stock

Critical Mineral Resources PLC (LON:CMRS – Get Free Report) insider Russell Thompson bought 10,000,000 shares of Critical Mineral Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £400,000 ($508,517.67).
Critical Mineral Resources Price Performance
LON:CMRS opened at GBX 3.13 ($0.04) on Thursday. Critical Mineral Resources PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 million, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.31.
About Critical Mineral Resources
