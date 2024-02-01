RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) CFO Sells $1,496,778.92 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 31,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,496,778.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,924.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RXST opened at $45.51 on Thursday. RxSight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $48.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.20.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RXST shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of RxSight from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RxSight by 4,739.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 553,820 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RxSight in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,803,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RxSight by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after acquiring an additional 382,119 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in RxSight by 17.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 359,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RxSight by 89.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 301,055 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

