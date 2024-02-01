Sarah Whitney Purchases 1,131 Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Stock

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Whitney purchased 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,638 ($33.54) per share, for a total transaction of £29,835.78 ($37,930.05).
Bellway Stock Up 0.9 %
BWY opened at GBX 2,760 ($35.09) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 932.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Bellway p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 1,903 ($24.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,774 ($35.27). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,557.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,311.70.
About Bellway
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bellway
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.