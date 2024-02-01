Sarah Whitney Purchases 1,131 Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Stock

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Whitney purchased 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,638 ($33.54) per share, for a total transaction of £29,835.78 ($37,930.05).

Bellway Stock Up 0.9 %

BWY opened at GBX 2,760 ($35.09) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 932.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Bellway p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 1,903 ($24.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,774 ($35.27). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,557.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,311.70.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

