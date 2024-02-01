Savant Capital LLC Acquires 149 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total value of $81,975.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,161.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total transaction of $81,975.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.6 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $765.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $789.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $710.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

