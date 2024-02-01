Savant Capital LLC Has $756,000 Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.55.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $125.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.63. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

