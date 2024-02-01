Savant Capital LLC Has $926,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,698,000 after buying an additional 1,643,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,561,000 after buying an additional 1,525,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $137,546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $124.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $127.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average of $115.59. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

