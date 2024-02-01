Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on V.F. from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V.F.

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.