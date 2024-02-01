Savant Capital LLC Invests $897,000 in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 146,853.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,949,000 after buying an additional 2,638,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 618,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,388,000 after buying an additional 336,700 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 321,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,511,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 22,917 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after buying an additional 58,831 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $92.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.12. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $95.13.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

