Savant Capital LLC Purchases 256 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.