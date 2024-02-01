Savant Capital LLC Purchases 4,547 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

