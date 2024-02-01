Savant Capital LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $252.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $259.08.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TT. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

