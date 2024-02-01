Savant Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after buying an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,031,000 after buying an additional 78,301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,575,000 after buying an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 864,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,653,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 627,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,185,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.50 and its 200 day moving average is $105.84. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

