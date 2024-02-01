Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 76.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,932,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,220,000 after acquiring an additional 111,771 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 363.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 151,355 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 7.8 %

VLY opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

