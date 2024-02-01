Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,784,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 800.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,856,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 656.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,241,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 1.20. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $19.99.

Insider Activity

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,006,290 shares of company stock valued at $461,800,170. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Citigroup downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coupang

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.