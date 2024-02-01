Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

