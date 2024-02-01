Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VLY

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.