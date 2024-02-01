Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $338.51 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $154.11 and a one year high of $350.60. The firm has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.85.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,426 shares of company stock worth $130,091,039 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

