Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.
Visa Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $273.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $279.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.56. The company has a market capitalization of $501.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
