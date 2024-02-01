Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $152,000 Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,415 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

