Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CFO Sells $329,875.00 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00.

SLB stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

