Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Lifted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,946,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

