Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Lifted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $37.14.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.