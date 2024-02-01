Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after acquiring an additional 216,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period.

SCHB stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $56.60. 166,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $57.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

