SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

SEI Investments Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $65.18.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 639.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 28.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 31.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 16.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 29.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

