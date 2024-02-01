Sernova Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:SVA)

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sernova in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sernova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Sernova’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Sernova Stock Performance

TSE SVA opened at C$0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$191.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.40. Sernova has a fifty-two week low of C$0.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.76.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

