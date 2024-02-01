Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.57

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Shangri-La Asia Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About Shangri-La Asia

(Get Free Report)

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shangri-La Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shangri-La Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.