Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,942 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 128.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

