Short Interest in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Decreases By 10.0%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.99.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.31.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

