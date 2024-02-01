Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Rises By 9.1%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTJ opened at $12.13 on Thursday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $55.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

