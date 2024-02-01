Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Rises By 7.3%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,500 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 375,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Saturday, January 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Further Reading

