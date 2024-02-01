Short Interest in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Decreases By 8.1%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

BIP opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 101.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,553,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,691,000 after buying an additional 618,631 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,569,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,953,000 after buying an additional 60,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45,880 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,337,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

