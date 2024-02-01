Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Increases By 8.7%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BPYPO opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
