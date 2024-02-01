Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Increases By 8.7%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPO opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

