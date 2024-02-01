Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Expands By 9.2%

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 5,550,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 981,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BEPC opened at $27.92 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -275.50%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 75,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,374,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,724,000 after purchasing an additional 52,049 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

