Short Interest in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Drops By 6.3%

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 450,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:CHE traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $594.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.20. Chemed has a 12-month low of $490.87 and a 12-month high of $610.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,531 shares of company stock valued at $10,792,705 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Chemed by 334.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

