Short Interest in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Decreases By 8.0%

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Chenghe Acquisition Trading Up 16.2 %

Chenghe Acquisition stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 96,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,308. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. Chenghe Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chenghe Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEA. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chenghe Acquisition by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chenghe Acquisition by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 78,017 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Chenghe Acquisition by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chenghe Acquisition by 1,537.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 470,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 441,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

