Short Interest in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Grows By 8.9%

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $78,651,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,862,000 after buying an additional 1,260,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 99.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,015,000 after buying an additional 1,056,834 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $49,564,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Cognex by 54.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,423,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,772,000 after purchasing an additional 854,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Cognex Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. Cognex has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. Analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.