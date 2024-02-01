Short Interest in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Expands By 8.2%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

CEIX stock opened at $94.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.37. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. Analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CONSOL Energy

In related news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $683,905.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock worth $1,176,732 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.