Short Interest in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Expands By 8.2%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CONSOL Energy Stock Performance
CEIX stock opened at $94.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.37. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.80.
CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. Analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of CONSOL Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CONSOL Energy
CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CONSOL Energy
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.