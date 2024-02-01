Short Interest in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Increases By 6.7%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,400 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the December 31st total of 781,300 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

NASDAQ CURI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 2,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,582. The company has a market cap of $29.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 39.00% and a negative net margin of 103.83%. On average, research analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CuriosityStream by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

See Also

