Short Interest in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expands By 8.7%

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,800 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 854,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Insider Transactions at Dine Brands Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO John W. Peyton purchased 2,225 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $100,058.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,999.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang purchased 1,170 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.03% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

DIN stock opened at $46.69 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

