Short Interest in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Decreases By 6.5%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the December 31st total of 5,510,000 shares. Currently, 26.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 8,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $104,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 8,546 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $111,781.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 8,026 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $104,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,731 shares of company stock worth $1,449,384. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $643.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. Enliven Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

