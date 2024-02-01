Short Interest in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Expands By 9.2%

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,900 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 760,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Globe Life Trading Down 1.2 %

GL stock opened at $122.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average is $116.05. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $125.18.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 8,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,000,295.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,668.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,987,151. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after buying an additional 1,401,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,989,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,705,000 after buying an additional 797,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 764,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

