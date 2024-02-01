Short Interest in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Expands By 9.2%

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,900 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 760,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Globe Life Trading Down 1.2 %
GL stock opened at $122.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average is $116.05. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $125.18.
Globe Life Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.
In other news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 8,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,000,295.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,668.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,987,151. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after buying an additional 1,401,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,989,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,705,000 after buying an additional 797,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 764,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
