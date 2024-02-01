Short Interest in Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Declines By 10.0%

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Makita Stock Performance

Shares of MKTAY stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66. Makita has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $31.88.

Get Makita alerts:

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Makita will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.