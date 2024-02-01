Short Interest in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expands By 5.1%

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHEF. StockNews.com began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $180,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

CHEF stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 2.12.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $881.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

