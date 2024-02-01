Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,559,000 after purchasing an additional 362,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,477,000 after purchasing an additional 419,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.98. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

