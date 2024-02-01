Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.05 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average is $70.73. The stock has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

