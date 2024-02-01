Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Albemarle by 33.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.16.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $114.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.24. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

