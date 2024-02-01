Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $457,283. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSD opened at $181.08 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $202.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

