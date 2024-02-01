Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Increased to $22.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.04%.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.