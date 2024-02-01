Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,413 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,910,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,252 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

